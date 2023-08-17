LCU picked third in SAC Preseason rankings

LCU HC Drew Maddox during Wildcats' scrimmage
(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Heading into just their third season as a member of the Sooner Athletic Conference, Louisiana Christian was picked third in the 2023 preseason conference standings.

LCU finished last season with a 7-4 record (6-3 SAC) which was good enough for the Wildcats to be tied with the second-best record in the league. The Wildcats ended 2022 on a six-game winning streak including a 33-9 win over Texas Wesleyan, the same team that claimed a share of the SAC title a year ago.

Texas Wesleyan is once again picked at the top of the conference standings along with Ottawa (AZ).

LCU opens up the season at home on Thursday, Aug. 31 against ETBU.

