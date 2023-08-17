Livingston Parish online coffee company in legal battle with Starbucks over ‘Siren’ trademark

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The owners of an online coffee company based out of Livingston Parish have found themselves in a legal trademark battle with the coffee giant Starbucks.

It has to do with the company’s name, Siren’s Brew Coffee Co.

Wednesday, August 16 was a typical day for Sarah Hamilton, busy packing up boxes of orders from her nautical-themed apparel brand for fans across the world.

She packs all the orders from a building behind their home in the Denham Springs area with the help of her mom, Monica. The pair started the company together back in 2017.

“We were living in Florida, and I grew up in Alaska, so I missed the mountains, but we were living by the beach, and I wanted to write a blog called Mountains and Mermaids. And we moved back to Alaska and decided to take that brand name and turn it into a brand,” said Sarah Hamilton, co-owner of Mountains & Mermaids and Siren’s Brew Coffee Co.

As a former barista, Sarah knew she wanted to somehow incorporate coffee into the new company years ago.

“And we came out with the Sirens Brew design and people asked well are you going to carry coffee? and that’s what we did and we started carrying coffee. And that’s when we got into our mess with Starbucks,” said Hamilton.

The Siren’s Brew Coffee Co. was born under the Mountains & Mermaids brand.

But soon after, the women say they found themselves in a legal predicament with Starbucks over the trademark.

Starbucks took the legal route claiming this mom and daughter team can’t use the ‘Siren’ name and even the logo, and associate it with coffee. Even if the Siren’s Brew design does not look similar to the Starbucks mermaid design for the logo.

“And so, they basically felt like they have common law rights, in conjunction with the word coffee because they’re Starbucks,” said Hamilton.

This has been an ongoing legal fight for about four years now for the small business. And just when they thought they were in the clear, Starbucks hit them with even more lawsuits over the trademark.

“And not only did they oppose our trademark, but they also opposed it for our clothing. So, we had one for our clothing, one for the coffee, and they opposed both of those. So, we joined the cases together. We won the clothing, but we didn’t win the coffee,” said Monica Hamilton, co-owner of Moutains & Mermaids and Siren’s Brew Coffee Co.

The ruling was made just a few months back, absolutely crushing the small business owners.

“A lot of small businesses didn’t make it through COVID, and we did. And then to get slapped again, it’s hard,” said Monica.

The women describe their fight as something similar to David versus Goliath, with most of their proceeds from coffee and apparel sales now going towards their legal bills.

They say they will continue to fight to do what they love and protect that valuable trademark.

“I mean, it doesn’t matter whether you’re Starbucks, Nike, Dunkin whatever, small businesses should also have the right to protect their brand as much as anybody else,” said Sarah, who claims she filed the trademark for her company‘s name which included the word ‘Siren’ before Starbucks did.

This is also not the first time the company has clashed with Starbucks over the trademark.

The ladies will continue to sell their coffee while they challenge the ruling, and business isn’t slowing down. They sold around 300 pounds of coffee online just last month alone.

A spokesperson with Starbucks gave WAFB this statement on the matter:

“Starbucks respects the rights of other intellectual property holders and will take appropriate action when necessary to protect its own intellectual property rights. We are pleased with the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board’s decision finding that SIREN’S BREW is confusingly similar to Starbucks rights in SIREN for coffee. Siren’s Blend is a coffee blend named after the Siren that symbolizes Starbucks. This coffee was inspired - and created - by trailblazing women of the coffee industry and honors the innovations of such women in coffee, from farmer to roaster to barista.”

