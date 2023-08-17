Louisiana Sheriff’s Association declares opposition to clemency hearings for death row inmates

(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Sheriff’s Association has shared a release, declaring that they are siding with Louisiana’s District Attorneys in opposing the upcoming clemency hearings for death row inmates. Here is the full release:

(Louisiana Sheriff’s Association)
Related Coverage:
La. Board of Pardons decides on further review for death row clemency requests
AG Jeff Landry urges Pardon Board to follow rules while considering death row clemency pleas
Survivors at center of Cheneyville death penalty case await future of inmate’s clemency attempt
Clemency hearing date set for death row inmate in 1985 Natchitoches case
Gov. Edwards tells Pardon Board to consider clemency for death row inmates

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 arrested in RADE investigation, traffic stops
Police responded to a crash involving school bus in the Oaklawn neighborhood of Wichita,...
8-year-old girl dies after being hit by school bus, police in Kansas say
Natchitoches Police investigating fatal shooting of teen on Fairgrounds Road
Eric Macon, Jr.
Mother of drive-by shooting victim promises to ‘advocate’ for son ahead of scheduled sentencing
Smoke from fire on Peason Ridge in Sabine Parish, La.
Wildfires no longer burning near Florien; fire on Peason Ridge being monitored

Latest News

High temps have made it difficult to maintain optimal growing conditions.
Heatwave takes toll on plant nurseries, owners struggle amid triple digit temperatures
Individuals attempting to steal from an ATM at The Cottonport Bank in Bunkie, La.
Suspects sought for theft attempt at The Cottonport Bank in Bunkie
A Pollock, Louisiana man has been arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges related to his...
Pollock man arrested for assaulting law enforcement during Jan. 6 Capitol breach
Two people involved in an Oct. 20, 2020 deadly drive-by shooting of 17-year-old Edwin Davidson,...
Two remaining co-defendants in 2020 deadly Wardville shooting sentenced