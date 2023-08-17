Louisiana Sheriff’s Association declares opposition to clemency hearings for death row inmates
Published: Aug. 17, 2023
BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Sheriff’s Association has shared a release, declaring that they are siding with Louisiana’s District Attorneys in opposing the upcoming clemency hearings for death row inmates. Here is the full release:
