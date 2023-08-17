Man killed, four others injured in shooting on Levin Street

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - One person is dead and four others are injured following a shooting that happened on Levin Street in Alexandria Wednesday night.

According to the Alexandria Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call just before 11 p.m. in the 2900 block of Levin Street. It was determined by APD that five people were shot in the incident, with one of those victims later pronounced dead.

The Rapides Parish Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Jamian Duncan, 25, who passed away at Rapides Regional Medical Center.

The deadly shooting was first confirmed to KALB by the Rapides Parish Coroner’s Office, as APD did not release information about the shooting until just before 4 p.m. Thursday - 16 hours after the incident.

At 8 a.m. on Thursday, KALB did attempt to get information on the deadly shooting. Lt. Robert DiStefano with APD said that the department was “working on a press release” and when asked about a timeframe, said “when we’re done we’ll push it out.” So far, the City of Alexandria nor APD has explained why it took 16 hours release any information on the deadly shooting with multiple victims in the City of Alexandria.

No information on possible suspects or arrests have been released by APD, but the department did share that its investigation is ongoing.

