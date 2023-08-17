Man killed, multiple others reported injured in shooting on Levin Street

(ABC10 / YouTube / Pixabay via MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - One person is dead following a shooting that happened on Levin Street in Alexandria last night.

The Rapides Parish Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Jamian Duncan, 25, who passed away at Rapides Regional Medical Center.

KALB has also received multiple reports of other people shot during the incident, but that information could not be confirmed by the Rapides Parish Coroner’s Office.

That information would be known by the Alexandria Police Department, but nothing has been released. KALB has attempted to get information on the incident from APD. At 8 a.m., Lt. Robert DiStefano with APD said that the department was “working on a press release” and when asked about a timeframe, said “when we’re done, we’ll push it out.” The City of Alexandria nor APD has released any information, despite the deadly shooting happening over 15 hours ago.

Stay with us as we learn more.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 arrested in RADE investigation, traffic stops
Police responded to a crash involving school bus in the Oaklawn neighborhood of Wichita,...
8-year-old girl dies after being hit by school bus, police in Kansas say
Natchitoches Police investigating fatal shooting of teen on Fairgrounds Road
Eric Macon, Jr.
Mother of drive-by shooting victim promises to ‘advocate’ for son ahead of scheduled sentencing
Smoke from fire on Peason Ridge in Sabine Parish, La.
Wildfires no longer burning near Florien; fire on Peason Ridge being monitored

Latest News

SCAM ALERT
RPSO warns of new scam of caller claiming to be with law enforcement
Cliron Price
Driver charged in connection to deadly 2021 Liberty Arsenal shooting has been sentenced
fire
Cottonwood Road fire reignites in Leesville
Orchard Loop shooting
Two remaining co-defendants in 2020 deadly Wardville shooting sentenced