Man killed, multiple others reported injured in shooting on Levin Street

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - One person is dead following a shooting that happened on Levin Street in Alexandria last night.

The Rapides Parish Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Jamian Duncan, 25, who passed away at Rapides Regional Medical Center.

KALB has also received multiple reports of other people shot during the incident, but that information could not be confirmed by the Rapides Parish Coroner’s Office.

That information would be known by the Alexandria Police Department, but nothing has been released. KALB has attempted to get information on the incident from APD. At 8 a.m., Lt. Robert DiStefano with APD said that the department was “working on a press release” and when asked about a timeframe, said “when we’re done, we’ll push it out.” The City of Alexandria nor APD has released any information, despite the deadly shooting happening over 15 hours ago.

Stay with us as we learn more.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.