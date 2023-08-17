RPSO warns of new scam of caller claiming to be with law enforcement

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a recent scam where someone is calling residents claiming to be a “Sgt. Dale Anderson” with RPSO, concerning an active warrant against them.

RPSO said Sgt. Anderson is with the DARE unit, but is not making such calls.

RPSO said they will never contact you soliciting money to attempt to avoid an arrest. The scammer is allegedly telling the potential victims to get in their vehicle and meet up at a substation.

If anyone asks you to get a prepaid Visa or gift card to pay for something, it is a scam.

Once the criminal has the code off of the card they can access the money instantly.

If you get a call similar to this, hang up immediately and block the number.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.