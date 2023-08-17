Special meeting set to discuss Bolton magnet option

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish School Board announced that a special board meeting is scheduled for Thursday, August 24, 2023, at 5 pm to address the motion involving making Bolton High School a magnet school.

Earlier this week, school board members approved a motion to take possible action and to consider a Pre-K through 12th-grade magnet school at Bolton, with the option of a 3rd through 12th or 6th through 12th school as well.

The move could happen as early as next school year, according to the proposed motion.

RPSB shared that it will allow board members to focus on this single issue and leave plenty of room for those wanting to share their thoughts on the possible school change.

Action could officially be taken on the possible magnet school as soon as this meeting next week.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.