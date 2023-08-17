Suspects sought for theft attempt at The Cottonport Bank in Bunkie

BUNKIE, La. (KALB) - The Cottonport Bank in Bunkie is asking for the public’s help in identifying individuals who attempted to break open its ATM.

After realizing they could not extract any money out of the secured ATM, they fled the scene, causing lots of damage to the bank’s property.

If you can help identify the individuals in the video above, contact the Bunkie Police Department.

