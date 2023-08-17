Trump lawyers seek April 2026 trial date in federal election subversion case

Former President Donald Trump speaks before he boards his plane at Ronald Reagan Washington...
Former President Donald Trump speaks before he boards his plane at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Arlington, Va., after facing a judge on federal conspiracy charges that allege he conspired to subvert the 2020 election. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(Alex Brandon | AP)
By The Associated Press and ERIC TUCKER
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGON (AP) — Lawyers for Donald Trump asked a federal judge Thursday night to set an April 2026 trial date in the case in Washington charging the former president with conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

The suggested date is a dramatic counter to the Justice Department’s recommendation last week of a Jan. 2 trial.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan is expected to set the date during a court hearing scheduled for Aug. 28.

Trump’s 2024 calendar figures to be packed with court dates and campaign appearances as the former president confronts a presidential primary season while bracing for trials in four separate cases and four different cities.

____

Follow Eric Tucker on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/etuckerAP

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 arrested in RADE investigation, traffic stops
Police responded to a crash involving school bus in the Oaklawn neighborhood of Wichita,...
8-year-old girl dies after being hit by school bus, police in Kansas say
Natchitoches Police investigating fatal shooting of teen on Fairgrounds Road
Eric Macon, Jr.
Mother of drive-by shooting victim promises to ‘advocate’ for son ahead of scheduled sentencing
Smoke from fire on Peason Ridge in Sabine Parish, La.
Wildfires no longer burning near Florien; fire on Peason Ridge being monitored

Latest News

The Hurricane Center said that “Hilary has the potential to bring impacts to the Baja...
Tropical Storm Hilary forms off Mexico’s southern Pacific coast
High temps have made it difficult to maintain optimal growing conditions.
Heatwave takes toll on plant nurseries, owners struggle amid triple digit temperatures
One person is dead and four others are injured following a shooting that happened on Levin...
Man killed, four others injured in shooting on Levin Street
An IRS agent accidentally shot and killed a fellow agent at a Phoenix shooting range, sources...
IRS agent kills fellow agent at Phoenix shooting range, sources say