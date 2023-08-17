Two remaining co-defendants in 2020 deadly Wardville shooting sentenced

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Two people involved in an Oct. 20, 2020 deadly drive-by shooting of 17-year-old Edwin Davidson, Jr. on Orchard Loop in Wardville were sentenced on Thursday by Judge Greg Beard in the Rapides Parish Courthouse.

Tyrone Compton, 23, of Cheneyville, was found guilty by a jury on May 19 of second degree murder. Two other co-defendants, Terrence Armstrong and Andrew Mayo, were previously convicted of the same charge.

Compton was part of a group of five people charged in connection to the case. According to Pineville Police, the shooting was tied to an earlier narcotics transaction in which part of the group was shorted Xanax bars. While Davidson was present for the transaction, prosecutors said he was not part of it.

When the group went to Orchard Loop to confront the dealer who shorted them, Davidson was killed, but was not the intended target. Prosecutors said Compton, Armstrong and Mayo shot from the vehicle, and one of Mayo’s bullets was the lethal shot.

Compton was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.

After Compton’s sentencing concluded, Kaitlyn Carlino, 20, of Dry Prong, was sentenced. She pleaded guilty to a count of conspiracy to commit second degree murder on Aug. 17, 2021. She also provided testimony at the trials of the co-defendants.

Prosecutors said Carlino was in the passenger seat in the vehicle during the drive-by shooting, but did not shoot. The driver of the vehicle, which belonged to Carlino, was Pamela Smith. Smith is serving 20 years in prison for a plea to the same charge.

Prosecutors recommended the minimum sentence, so Carlino received five years in prison. Assistant District Attorney Lea Hall read a victim impact statement provided by Shanae Henderson, Davidson’s mom.

“Thank you for being honest and helping with the other convictions, but you did what you did. I hope you walk away from this with a valuable lesson in life. You let yourself be used and you participated in the murder of my son. Learn from this and be a leader. Learn to love yourself and let God in your heart.”

The cases were prosecuted by Lea Hall. Compton was represented by Phillip Robinson. Carlino was represented by George Higgins.

