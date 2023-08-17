Volunteer fireman hit by firetruck in Sabine Parish, airlifted to hospital in Alexandria

Woods fire near Mill Street and White City Road off Highway 171 near the Sabine/Vernon parish...
Woods fire near Mill Street and White City Road off Highway 171 near the Sabine/Vernon parish line(Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A volunteer fireman was injured while assisting a firetruck that was backing up, the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office reports.

It happened Wednesday, Aug. 16 around 4:30 p.m. near White City Road and Highway 171, where crews have been working to contain wildfires in the area that sparked a few days ago. The sheriff’s office says the firefighter was helping the firetruck as it was backing up. The injured firefighter was taken by helicopter to a hospital in Alexandria. Officials say he’s expected to be alright.

Meanwhile, as of 7 p.m. Wednesday night, the fire west of Highway 171 north of Hornbeck is contained. White City Road has been reopened. Officials say the fire appears to have started in a wooded area near the railroad tracks north of White City Road.

Sheriff Aaron Mitchell continues to stress the dangerous situation these dry conditions are creating. A statewide burn ban remains in place.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 arrested in RADE investigation, traffic stops
Police responded to a crash involving school bus in the Oaklawn neighborhood of Wichita,...
8-year-old girl dies after being hit by school bus, police in Kansas say
Natchitoches Police investigating fatal shooting of teen on Fairgrounds Road
Eric Macon, Jr.
Mother of drive-by shooting victim promises to ‘advocate’ for son ahead of scheduled sentencing
Smoke from fire on Peason Ridge in Sabine Parish, La.
Wildfires no longer burning near Florien; fire on Peason Ridge being monitored

Latest News

fire
Fires out on Cottonwood Road in Leesville
The Northwood-Lena Gators are going for their second playoff appearance in three years under...
Cenla Summer Camp: Northwood-Lena Gators
Wildfire on White City Road in Sabine Parish contained, Firefighter injured
Cenla school districts address air conditioning on buses