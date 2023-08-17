BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KPLC) - A wildfire north of Leith Lane and Hauser Road has been contained, Beauregard Sheriff Mark Herford said.

Deputies went door-to-door Wednesday afternoon warning residents in case they had to evacuate, Herford said.

Herford asks residents to remain vigilant. Crews will continue to monitor the area overnight.

District 2 fire, the Department of Forestry and Homeland Security were brought in to battle the fire.

Firefighters worked three wildfires in the area Wednesday. Fires near Inglewood Park and off Lloyd Smith Cutoff near Field/Starks were also contained.

Wildfire contained near Leith Lane, Hauser Road in Beauregard Parish (Beauregard Parish Fire District 2)

