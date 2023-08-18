Inmate sought for escape from Grant Parish work detail

Jason Wade Whitstine and Ashley Simmons
Jason Wade Whitstine and Ashley Simmons(Grant Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Jason Wade Whitstine.

This afternoon (August 18), GPSO said Whitstine walked away from his work assignment at the Grant Parish Detention Facility.

A warrant has been issued for Whitstine’s arrest for the charge of simple escape. Ashley Simmons has been arrested for principal to simple escape.

(Grant Parish Sheriff's Office)

If anyone knows of his whereabouts, please contact the GPSO at 318-627-3261 or you can submit an anonymous tip at //www.grantso.org/tipsubmit.

