APD investigating attempted second-degree murder on Texas Avenue

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in the 1000 block of Texas Avenue.

APD responded Thursday night (Aug. 17) around 11:20 p.m. to the scene after reports of gunshots fired in the area. Officers found two victims with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

APD said the investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has any information about this incident or any other type of crime in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.