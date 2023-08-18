Cenla farmer: Drought ‘worst that I have ever seen’

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Record-breaking high temps and little to no measurable rainfall are two factors farmers do not want to gamble with when it comes to mother nature. Unfortunately, it is a harsh reality for many across Louisiana, hitting multi-generational farming families hard, such as Charles and Ryan Yerby of Colfax.

“It has been the worst that I have ever seen,” said Charles. “We had one earlier back when my dad was in operation, and it was pretty bad. But, this is the longest that I have ever seen 100-degree weather.”

After 22 days in triple-digits and 72 days above 90 degrees, the father-son crew is seeing the effects as they harvest 600 acres of corn.

Not only is the drought impacting the crop quality but also how much they harvest.

In a normal year, the Yerbys would yield about 250 bushels per irrigated acre and 175 bushels per non-irrigated acre. This year, they expect those bushels to be down at least 20% on irrigated land and more than 30% on non-irrigated land. Ninety-percent of their corn crop stays in Central Louisiana.

“If you get a bag of deer corn from a local feed mill, there’s a good chance it came from here,” said Ryan.

That means the decreased yield will have a direct impact on the local economy and the Yerbys’ finances. They are just praying they will break even.

Autoplay Caption

Meanwhile, just across the parish line in Boyce, Robert Duncan’s expansive soybean fields are only weeks away from harvest.

“Farmers who don’t have the capability or means to irrigate this year are just burning up,” said Duncan.

Even with the irrigation in some of his fields, Duncan’s crop is struggling to produce quality beans. Even his irrigated soybeans are half the size of what they should be at this point in the year. Duncan said those farmers who do not have “the capability or means to irrigate this year are just burning up.”

The strain of the heat is also reflected in his herd of cattle, where mama cows have started calving a month early,

“You get 22 days of over 100, it’s hurt on them,” said Duncan. “So, it’s just their body, it’s nature’s way of saying, ‘Hey, we’re growing this little incubator in here. We’re growing a calf. We’ve got to get it out.’”

Early births can not only impact calves’ health but potentially jeopardize Duncan’s ability to bring them to market.

“The buyers want that uniform, same size across the board. You’ll have some that are too heavy. Some are too light,” explained Duncan. “It just throws off how you market your animals.”

On top of all of those external stressors, Duncan and the Yerbys are dealing with the larger burden of stress farming families feel every day.

“This is our livelihood. This is how we feed our families. This is how we provide. This is how we provide for our communities. This is how we help sponsor Little League teams,” said Ryan. “So, all of this, the weight of this, not only just the crop itself, but the financial impact, not only have on on us and our families, but our communities as well.”

Despite the impacts the heat is clearly having on Louisiana, farmers say the drought monitor they rely on does not accurately reflect the conditions.

As of August 17, it reflects most of Central Louisiana as a D1 or D2 drought area, between a moderate to severe drought. Farmers believe it should register the area as a D3 or extreme drought.

To help form a more accurate picture, the Louisiana Farm Bureau is asking farmers to submit individual reports to the National Drought Mitigation Center.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.