Cenla Summer Camp: Peabody Warhorses

The Peabody Warhorses will have a brand new turf to play on for their 2023 season.
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Colorado head football coach Deion Sanders has a famous saying that says, “If you look good, you feel good. If you feel good, you play good. If you play good, they pay good.”

For the Peabody Warhorses, it all starts with looking good on Friday night lights. The school unveiled a new turf football field this week ahead of the 2023 season.

“I appreciate everyone that had a hand in giving us new turf for the kids and the community,” said Peabody head coach Harry Coleman. “They deserve it.”

Coach Coleman is going into his second season at the helm of Peabody Magnet. He helped turn around a winless program in 2021 to a playoff team last year that almost pulled off a first-round road upset against McDonough 35.

As he looks to carry that momentum into 2023, Coach Coleman will rely on his two playmakers on offense - Dartavin Depass and T.J. Hullaby. Together, the dynamic duo combined for over 2,300 all-purpose yards and 18 touchdowns. Hullaby alone led all receivers in Central Louisiana with 893 yards and 10 scores.

Coach Coleman said when they are both on the field together, it can be like a human cheat code.

“It’s like playing Madden,” said Coleman. “We have our own Tyreek Hill on the fly. They do a good job of handling the offense.”

Hullaby is already gaining attention from college coaches, and Depass feels his time will come as the tandem looks to make more big plays for the Warhorses this season.

“We just step on the field together, and we know that we are the best,” said Depass. “We just have to have that mentality like nobody can check us.”

Peabody will open up the 2023 campaign on Sept. 1 on the road against Lafayette Renaissance.

KALB’s Cenla Summer Camp Series 2023 is presented by La. Farm Bureau.

