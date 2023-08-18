Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office receives Touchstone Award

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office was recently chosen to receive the Touchstone Award, a national award that recognizes the efforts made with their animal care and control division.

“This is a huge honor for the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office and the entire community,” Sheriff McCain said. “This could not have been made possible without the hard work of the deputies, the volunteers and Best Friends Animal Society.”

Presenting the award is the Chief Executive Officer of Best Friends Animal Society, Julie Castle, and Lifesavings Outcome Strategist Sherri Plemons.

