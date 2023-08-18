LCU’s offense to be a gel of multiple sets/styles in 2023

Heading into just their 3rd season as a member of the Sooner Athletic Conference, LCU was picked third in the 2023 preseason conference standings.
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Louisiana Christian returns a litter of experience on the offensive side of the ball in 2023.

Senior quarterback Sal Palermo is going into his 5th year in the Wildcats’ system having played 31 games so far in his college career. His starting running back behind him in the backfield, Devin Briscoe, is working to get back to his freshman All-American status at LCU.

First-year offensive coordinator David Feaster is using this summer to incorporate a new style of offense with the weapons he has. Players describe it as a mix of the spread and the option attack in the same playbook. Palermo said it took some time to adjust to the different formations, but it makes the Wildcats’ offense more unpredictable.

“I’ve never seen anything like it until this, so it’s pretty exciting,” said Palermo on the new offense. “It’s fun to run. Anytime you look to the sideline for a play, it could be any play.”

This offensive attack, aimed at keeping opposing defenses on their toes, has been on display throughout the Wildcats’ intrasquad scrimmages, with a mix of trick plays, sets with multiple running backs on the field at the same time, and the ability to hit receivers on deep connections.

“It’s a wide-open based offense with a bunch of different sets and a bunch of different trick plays,” said LCU head coach Drew Maddox. “It’s fun, and I think Wildcat fans are going to have a good time looking at it this year.”

Feaster comes over from Glenbrook High School where he helped turn the program into a Class 1A powerhouse in Louisiana. His team went 11-1 last season. Feaster’s son, Sammy, is a receiver for LCU.

