Rosepine’s Troy Gardner let go as head football coach, former HC Brad Ducote interim for season

Rosepine's Troy Gardner steps down as head football coach due to personal reasons
By Dylan Domangue and Mary Margaret Ellison
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROSEPINE, La. (KALB) - Just two weeks before football season, first-year head coach and former Eagles offensive coordinator Troy Gardner has been let go as Rosepine’s head football coach due to personal reasons, according to Gator 99.5.

Gardner took the head coaching job this offseason after Brad Ducote announced his retirement after five seasons as the head Eagle, but with this shakeup, Ducote is coming out of retirement to be the interim for the 2023 season.

Ducote has a 42-15 record at Rosepine with back-to-back quarterfinal appearances.

Rosepine kicks off their season on the road against East Beauregard.

