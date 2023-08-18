Verdict reached for Bunkie 2nd-degree murder trial

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A verdict has been reached in the second-degree murder trial of Peter John Bazile in Avoyelles Parish.

Bazile was accused in the November 27, 2020, murder of Rondrikus Fulton in the Bunkie area.

The jury deliberated for approximately one hour and returned a unanimous verdict of not guilty.

Bazile was represented by lead counsel Alissa Piazza-Tassin, and co-counsels Chad Guillot and Allen Smith. The State of Louisiana was represented by Jonathan Gaspard, Jenny Donaghey, and Emily Bertholl, Assistant District Attorneys with the Avoyelles Parish District Attorney’s Office. Judge Kerry Spruill presided.

The defense team shared the following statement:

“Justice has not been done for the Fulton family. Their loved one was tragically killed, and they deserve to have prosecuted the correct person for his murder. Thankfully, the jury did their duty and found Peter John Bazile “Not Guilty” because it was the right thing to do. There was a significant lack of evidence presented at trial against Mr. Bazile. The Fulton family has our condolences, and we hope they eventually get the justice they deserve.”

