Wildfire erupts in Washington Parish, one confirmed dead, authorities say

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FRANKLINTON, La. (WVUE) - A person has died as the result of a wildfire that broke out in a wooded area east of Franklinton in Washington Parish, according to information from the State Fire Marshal.

NEWS ALERT- State Fire Marshal deputies are on the scene of a house fire in Franklinton involving one death. Around 4...

Posted by Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal on Thursday, August 17, 2023

Around 4 p.m. Thursday (Aug. 17), a distress call was made to 911 regarding a house and surrounding brush that caught fire on H.C. Rushing Road near John D. Woods Road and that a person was unaccounted for.

Around the same time, responding officers noticed a billow of smoke. Upon arrival, they discovered a structure fully engrossed by the wildfire, prompting an immediate response from several firefighting units and Franklinton police.

The State Fire Marshal says that surrounding brush fires prevented firefighters from accessing the house fire for several hours. Once they were able to reach the house that’s when they discovered the body of the victim inside.

‼️ UPDATE ‼️ Good news! The fire has been contained. The fire department has been working tirelessly and has...

Posted by Washington Parish Sheriff's Office on Thursday, August 17, 2023

The Franklinton police chief says this marks the fifth wildfire to break out in the area within just two weeks. The continuous string of fires has raised concerns and prompted thorough investigations.

Earlier Thursday evening, the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office ordered that homes near John D. Woods Road evacuate as a precautionary measure until the fire was cleared.

The State Fire Marshal said that the fire is subject to an ongoing investigation and more information will be released once it becomes available.

