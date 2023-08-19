Cenla Summer Camp: Montgomery Tigers

MONTGOMERY, La. (KALB) - The past two seasons for the Montgomery Tigers have not gone exactly the way that they wanted to.

The Tigers have not had a win since the 2020-2021 season, but Coach Brian Williams said that is all in the past now as they get ready to get back to their winning ways.

“We can’t go back and change what happened the last couple of years,” said Coach Williams. “All we can do is be part of that process and have those memories of saying we were there when we turned it back around. We are looking forward to turning this around and heading in the right direction.”

Players are calling this their “shake back” year and are holding themselves to a higher standard with a shifted mindset.

Montgomery has three seniors along with many juniors on the roster who have been playing together for years, and they believe that experience will pay off on both sides of the ball.

“We had the excuses of we are not old enough,” said running back Jacorian Shepard. “We are young, but now we have these juniors and seniors that have been playing for a couple of years with each other and we have that chemistry now that we have been needing the last couple of years.”

One of the returners for the Tigers is sophomore quarterback Mason Jordan. He started last year as a freshman but suffered a broken collarbone, which suppressed his time on the field, but this season he is confident in the skills he brings to the table.

Even though the past few seasons have been a challenge, the Tigers are ready to start turning heads.

Montgomery will open up the season on the road at Grant on Sept. 1.

