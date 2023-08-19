Meet Glenmora High School’s new principal

(Mary Helen Downey | Rapides Parish School Board)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Mary Anne Hilton has been named the new principal of Glenmora High School.

Hilton has spent 15 years at Alexandria Senior High School, serving as a teacher and then as an administrator for the past six years.

“I’m extremely excited to serve the entire community of Glenmora and to work with all stakeholders,” she said. “I want us to continue building on the outstanding partnership between the school and community and to ultimately create unlimited opportunities for students and families.”

