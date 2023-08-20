Central Louisiana Gamer’s Guild invites local gaming fans to monthly meetings

Central Louisiana Gamer's Guild
By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Saturday, August 19, members of the Central Louisiana Gamer’s Guild gathered at the Westside Regional Library for its monthly meeting of fun, conversation and competition.

The group was formed in 2014, and has been growing ever since. After a brief lull during the COVID-19 pandemic, the group is back and bigger than ever with around 30 or more people attending most meetings.

During the monthly meetings, people can choose from dozens of tabletop games to spend and spend an afternoon playing with like-minded individuals at the Library.

Central Louisiana Gamer’s Guild founder, David Miller, said anyone is welcome to join the meetings and that it is a great way to make friends in Cenla.

”I’ve made lifelong friends that I didn’t get to know until I started this group,” said Miller. “There are people that I’ve known since I started the Gamer’s Guild, and they have been with me a part of my life outside of gaming ever since.”

For a schedule or Central Louisiana Gamer’s Guild meetings, CLICK HERE.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Wade Whitstine and Ashley Simmons
Inmate sought for escape from Grant Parish work detail
APD investigating attempted second-degree murder on Texas Avenue
2 from Shreveport accused of heavy equipment theft in Alexandria
The aftermath of a wildfire in Sabine Parish in August of 2023.
‘It’s heartbreaking’: West Louisiana wildfires destroy properties, families
Man killed, four others injured in shooting on Levin Street

Latest News

Johnson said even through loss there is a way to find healing and strength.
Navigating grief through poetry: Shelley Jinks Johnson’s inspiring journey chronicled in ‘Pretty Little Widow’
The game is still a few months away, but the countdown to kickoff, also known as the Bayou...
Roadshow celebrating the 50th Bayou Classic begins in Cenla
Central Louisiana Gamer's Guild
Central Louisiana Gamer's Guild
Bayou Classic Roadshow
Bayou Classic Roadshow