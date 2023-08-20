Central Louisiana Gamer’s Guild invites local gaming fans to monthly meetings

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Saturday, August 19, members of the Central Louisiana Gamer’s Guild gathered at the Westside Regional Library for its monthly meeting of fun, conversation and competition.

The group was formed in 2014, and has been growing ever since. After a brief lull during the COVID-19 pandemic, the group is back and bigger than ever with around 30 or more people attending most meetings.

During the monthly meetings, people can choose from dozens of tabletop games to spend and spend an afternoon playing with like-minded individuals at the Library.

Central Louisiana Gamer’s Guild founder, David Miller, said anyone is welcome to join the meetings and that it is a great way to make friends in Cenla.

”I’ve made lifelong friends that I didn’t get to know until I started this group,” said Miller. “There are people that I’ve known since I started the Gamer’s Guild, and they have been with me a part of my life outside of gaming ever since.”

