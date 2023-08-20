Fire reported near Dess Road in Sabine Parish

SABINE PARISH, La. (KALB) - As of 7 p.m. SPSO reported that the fire has jumped Willie Salter Road and is headed toward Hwy 191.

Residents in the Crepe Myrtle, Nichols and Hammontree areas should be aware.

LA Forestry currently has bulldozers and plows working in the area attempting to contain the fire.

Original story:

According to the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office, Dess Road in Sabine Parish has been closed due to a fire in the area.

We will update the situation when we know more.

