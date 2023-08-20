Fire reported near Dess Road in Sabine Parish

Dess Road in Sabine Parish has been closed due to a fire in the area.
Dess Road in Sabine Parish has been closed due to a fire in the area.(KALB)
By Bennett Roland Jr.
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SABINE PARISH, La. (KALB) - As of 7 p.m. SPSO reported that the fire has jumped Willie Salter Road and is headed toward Hwy 191.

Residents in the Crepe Myrtle, Nichols and Hammontree areas should be aware.

LA Forestry currently has bulldozers and plows working in the area attempting to contain the fire.

Original story:

According to the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office, Dess Road in Sabine Parish has been closed due to a fire in the area.

We will update the situation when we know more.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 from Shreveport accused of heavy equipment theft in Alexandria
Jason Wade Whitstine and Ashley Simmons
Inmate sought for escape from Grant Parish work detail
In less than two months, Louisiana will elect a new governor, and Republican candidate Stephen...
Decentralize: How Stephen Waguespack wants to turn the state around if elected next La. governor
Verdict reached for Bunkie 2nd-degree murder trial
APD investigating attempted second-degree murder on Texas Avenue

Latest News

The crash claimed the life of Alfonso J. Rubio-Araiza.
Forest Hill man killed in Rapides Parish crash, impairment suspected
Johnson said even through loss there is a way to find healing and strength.
Navigating grief through poetry: Shelley Jinks Johnson’s inspiring journey chronicled in ‘Pretty Little Widow’
The game is still a few months away, but the countdown to kickoff, also known as the Bayou...
Roadshow celebrating the 50th Bayou Classic begins in Cenla
Central Louisiana Gamer's Guild
Central Louisiana Gamer’s Guild invites local gaming fans to monthly meetings