LCU MBB traveling to LSU for exhibition game Oct. 30

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - Louisiana Christian will open up the 2023 men’s basketball season with a trip down to Baton Rouge to face the LSU Tigers in an exhibition.

The Wildcats will play in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center against the Tigers on Monday, Oct. 30.

The game will serve as a good tune-up game for both teams with the regular season starting in November.

