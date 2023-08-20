LCU MBB traveling to LSU for exhibition game Oct. 30

Louisiana Christian will travel to LSU for an exhibition game
Louisiana Christian will travel to LSU for an exhibition game
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - Louisiana Christian will open up the 2023 men’s basketball season with a trip down to Baton Rouge to face the LSU Tigers in an exhibition.

The Wildcats will play in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center against the Tigers on Monday, Oct. 30.

The game will serve as a good tune-up game for both teams with the regular season starting in November.

