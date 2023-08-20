Navigating grief through poetry: Shelley Jinks Johnson’s inspiring journey chronicled in ‘Pretty Little Widow’

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Cenla poet and performer, Shelley Jinks Johnson, hosted a book signing event this morning promoting her book ‘Pretty Little Widow’.

The book officially released back in May explores Johnson’s personal journey through grief after losing her husband to brain cancer four years ago.

Through this emotional voyage, she discovered her knack for poetry, turning it into a therapeutic outlet that helped her find understanding.

Johnson said even in the face of the most profound loss there is a way to find healing and strength.

“Writing and being able to put my feelings on paper and then arrange them into poetry was incredibly helpful in getting me to engage in life again and to move forward through the process of grieving,” said Johnson.”

Johnson added that she hopes her book resonates with those navigating their own journeys of grief and self-discovery.

