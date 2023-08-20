Roadshow celebrating the 50th Bayou Classic begins in Cenla

Bayou Classic Roadshow
By Bennett Roland Jr.
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It is an exciting and historic year as we celebrate the 50th annual Bayou Classic. The matchup that features Grambling State University and Southern University in the Superdome down in New Orleans takes place the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

Of course, the football game is still a few months away, but the countdown to kickoff, also known as the Bayou Classic Roadshow, officially began right here in Alexandria on Saturday, August 19, marking the beginning of an 11-city tour that gives fans and alumni the chance to mix, mingle and have a little fun ahead of the game.

The game ball is making the trip too, and each mayor will sign the ball along the way and after the game, the ball will be displayed in the Smithsonian Institute in Washington D.C.

“We are trendsetters,” said one Grambling State alum. “This is a historical event and something for the rest of the nation to pattern after us.”

“It feels excellent,” added another. “We are in the middle of the state, so we are the Cenla. We are in the center of Louisiana, and we are honored to be the first alumni chapter to kick off the Bayou Classic Roadshow.”

The celebration continues Saturday night with a block party and will conclude Sunday morning with a church service at Rose of Sharon Baptist Church.

