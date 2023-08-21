5 buildings damaged in 2 Alexandria fires

ALEXANDRIA, La. (AFD) - The Alexandria Fire Department responded to two fires resulting in damage to five buildings.

At approximately 10:45 p.m., on August 19, 2023, the AFD was dispatched to the corner of Rapides Avenue and North 13th Streets in reference to a fully involved building fire. The first unit arrived on the scene within two and a half minutes of the initial alarm. A second alarm was struck due to extensive fire progression. The fire spread to three additional buildings connected to the involved initial building. A third alarm was struck for additional firefighters due to the increased weather temperatures. Four engine companies, two aerial companies, two medical units, a rehabilitation unit, a fire investigator and two district chiefs were dispatched. The fire was brought under control within 30 minutes. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The second building fire occurred on August 21, 2023, at 6:32 a.m. at 2510 Overton Street. A firefighter reporting to work noticed the rising smoke on an adjacent street and alerted the station of a possible structure fire. AFD dispatched three engine companies, an aerial company, a district chief and an investigator. The fire was brought under control in 16 minutes. The occupant was able to escape from the building without injury. The building did not have any smoke detectors installed. The investigation into the fire’s cause was determined to be improper disposal of smoking material.

AFD reminds citizens that improper disposal of smoking material is a major cause of residential fires within the city. Residents are urged to exercise caution when disposing of smoking material. AFD also reminds residents that smoke detectors save lives. Smoke detectors should be installed in all homes and should be tested monthly to ensure proper operation. Smoke detectors are available free through the local fire departments.

