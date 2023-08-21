ATV stolen from recent fire victim in Sabine Parish

SABINE PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding a stolen ATV. The victim lost his home in a recent fire, but was able to save the ATV with burned headlights.

A blue Yamaha Bruin 350 and a battery charger were taken from an address on Mount Carmel Cutoff on August 18.

If you have any information, please contact Sabine CID at 318-590-9475. If you wish to remain anonymous, submit a tip through the Sabine Parish Sheriff App.

