Cane River closing to nonessential boat traffic

For safety reasons and the recent drought, Cane River is closing to nonessential boat traffic.
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - According to the Cane River Waterway Commission, due to the extreme drought experienced over the past 40 days and safety concerns, Cane River will close to all nonessential boat traffic on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at noon.

The river is currently two feet below the pool stage at 96MSL. The river will remain closed until the water level rises to 96.5MSL.

Cane River Queen
Cane River Queen(KALB)

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash claimed the life of Alfonso J. Rubio-Araiza.
Forest Hill man killed in Rapides Parish crash, impairment suspected
Dess Road in Sabine Parish has been closed due to a fire in the area.
Fire contained near Dess Road in Sabine Parish
2 from Shreveport accused of heavy equipment theft in Alexandria
Jason Wade Whitstine and Ashley Simmons
Inmate sought for escape from Grant Parish work detail
Johnson said even through loss there is a way to find healing and strength.
Navigating grief through poetry: Shelley Jinks Johnson’s inspiring journey chronicled in ‘Pretty Little Widow’

Latest News

For safety reasons and the recent drought, Cane River is closing to nonessential boat traffic.
Cane River to close
This ATV was stolen in Sabine Parish.
ATV stolen from recent fire victim in Sabine Parish
Two fires broke out Monday (Aug. 21) morning, one near New Orleans East and another at a...
Fires break out in Greater New Orleans area as heat waves continue
Tioga's Kevin Cook joins Sportsnite to preview Indians' 2023 season
Kevin Cook previews Tioga's 2023 season