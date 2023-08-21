Cane River closing to nonessential boat traffic

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - According to the Cane River Waterway Commission, due to the extreme drought experienced over the past 40 days and safety concerns, Cane River will close to all nonessential boat traffic on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at noon.

The river is currently two feet below the pool stage at 96MSL. The river will remain closed until the water level rises to 96.5MSL.

Cane River Queen (KALB)

