Fires break out in Greater New Orleans area as heat waves continue

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Ongoing heat waves causing record temperatures this summer continue to put the Greater New Orleans area at risk for fires.

Two fires broke out Monday (Aug. 21) morning, one near the Lower Ninth Ward and another at a business in Metairie.

The state continues to be under a burn ban and a red flag warning was issued for Monday, meaning there is a high risk for wildfires and marsh fires. Also, the storm developing in the Gulf can bring winds, possibly spreading fire fast.

Fox 8 is continuing to confirm the nature of the large plume of smoke coming out from the eastern direction.

In Metairie, crews responded to a fire at Concord Family Dental on North Hullen Street.

These are developing situations and we’ll provide updates as more information becomes available.

