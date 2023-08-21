Forest Hill man killed in Rapides Parish crash, impairment suspected

The crash claimed the life of Alfonso J. Rubio-Araiza.
The crash claimed the life of Alfonso J. Rubio-Araiza.(MGN)
By Bennett Roland Jr.
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to Louisiana State Police, at approximately 1:00 p.m., on August 20, 2023, troopers responded to a one-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 113 near East River Road. The crash claimed the life of 64-year-old Alfonso J. Rubio-Araiza.

LSP shared that Rubio-Araiza was traveling south on Louisiana Highway 113. Rubio-Araiza’s vehicle left the road and struck a large tree. The vehicle subsequently caught fire.

Rubio-Arazia, who was not restrained, was pronounced dead at the scene. According to LSP impairment is a suspected factor in the crash. Routine toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

