High School Preview: St. Mary’s joins Sportsnite to preview their upcoming season
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - As high school football season is just under two weeks away, the St. Mary’s Tigers stopped by the studio to talk with the KALB Sports Team about building off their success from last season, quarterback changes and having one of the best kickers in the state.
