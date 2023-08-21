SPORTSNITE: Tioga’s Kevin Cook previews Indians’ 2023 season

Tioga's Kevin Cook joins Sportsnite to preview Indians' 2023 season
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 11:33 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The high school football season kicks off less than two weeks from now, and ahead of the first Friday night lights, the KALB Sports team is previewing all the action.

There will be not just one, but two Sportsnite shows leading up to football season highlighting every team, sleeper picks and the schools with the best chance to go to the Superdome.

On the first high school preview show, Tioga’s head coach Kevin Cook joined the set to preview the Indians’ season. Last year, Tioga went 7-4 but fell in the first round of the playoffs.

The second high school preview show will air only on Sportsnite on Sunday, August 27 at 10:30 p.m. on KALB.

