Trial begins for man accused of killing 3 girls while driving drunk in Lafourche

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Opening statements began Monday (Aug. 21), in the vehicular homicide trial of a Lafourche Parish man accused of killing three Nicholls College students.

Hali Coss, Michaela Bowling, both 18, and Lily Dufrene, 19, were killed over the Thanksgiving Weekend in 2021 when they were heading home from a friend’s birthday dinner. All three were Hahnville High gradutes and has just begun their feshman years at Nicholls State, studying health sciences and nursing.

Louisiana State Police say Joey Clement, 39, crashed his Ford F-150 into the victims’ SUV head-on after crossing the center line. Police say he appeared drunk and arrested him for his fourth offense of driving while intocixated.

Both vehicles were engulfed in flames. Clement sustained minor injuries.

Jury selection came to a close Monday after attorneys for both sides grilled prospective jurors most of the day about their thoughts on drunk driving.

Clement sat quietly as defense attorneys and prosecutors traded questions.

Friends and family members of the victims were in attendance.

“There’s nothing that can be done, but I hope the family... they get closure,” Emma France, a friend of the girls, said.

“This could happen to anyone,” another friend, Alyssa Moreau, said. “I think drunk driving should be taken more seriously.”

