Alexandria utility disconnection ordinance up for council vote

(MGN / KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Tonight, the Alexandria City Council will consider a new ordinance that, if passed, would set restrictions for when the Alexandria Utility Department cannot turn off services to customers in extreme weather conditions.

The ordinance was proposed after an investigation by KALB that discovered that the utility department turned off utilities for multiple customers who owed money for their bill back on June 26, the same day a heat advisory was issued.

As it stands, the City of Alexandria does not have any written policies on utility disconnections in extreme weather. The proposed ordinance, which was put forth by District 3 Councilwoman Cynthia Perry, would revise the city’s code to mirror the guidelines by the Louisiana Public Service Commission. Under the LPSC, private utility companies like Cleco are banned from cutting off utilities when a heat advisory is issued.

A vote on this ordinance was scheduled for the last council meeting but was delayed. Instead, a separate resolution was passed that was aimed to give background information on the proposed ordinance. However, much of the background information that was given to the council by the city contradicted information that we received from the city a month prior during our investigation.

The council is expected to vote on this ordinance at tonight’s meeting. We will have more later this evening.

