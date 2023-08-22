Cenla Summer Camp: Marksville Tigers

Last season was an abnormality for Marksville, but first-year head coach Josh Harper is looking to turn the tide for the Tigers.
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - Last season could be described as an abnormality for the Marksville Tigers.

The team went just 1-9 and missed out on the playoffs for the first time since 2008. 2023 will mark the third straight season that the Tigers will have a different head coach calling the plays, but first-year coach Josh Harper believes he has the staff to help Marksville turn the tide.

“Coming in, I think the foundation is here,” said Harper. “I think the work ethic is here. It’s just building the walls of that foundation, getting these guys together and getting them to understand what they are capable of.”

To get back to winning ways, the Marksville Tigers will have to rely on their fountain of youth.

Devin Lavalais started varsity games at quarterback last year as an 8th grader. He returns as a freshman with a year of experience already under his belt and is ready to air it out in a new system.

“He’s so mature beyond his years,” said Harper about his quarterback. “You tend to forget that he’s 15 years old.”

One of Lavalais’ favorite targets happens to be another young athlete heading into his junior season, Elidrick Murray. Harper told News Channel 5 to expect Murray to play “everything” this year for Marksville, including quarterback, running back, receiver, safety and return specialist.

Murray is the Swiss army knife for the Tigers’ team as he accounted for over 1,300 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground.

“I know the team depends on me, so anywhere the coach needs me to play, I will go out there and play,” said Murray. “I go 100 percent and every time I go to the field, I work on everything.”

Marksville will look to bounce back in 2023 and get back into postseason contention. The Tigers will open up the season at home against in-parish rival Avoyelles on Friday, Sept. 1.

KALB’s Cenla Summer Camp Series 2023 is presented by La. Farm Bureau.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash claimed the life of Alfonso J. Rubio-Araiza.
Forest Hill man killed in Rapides Parish crash, impairment suspected
Cane River in Natchitoches
Cane River closing to nonessential boat traffic
Dess Road in Sabine Parish has been closed due to a fire in the area.
Fire contained near Dess Road in Sabine Parish
2 from Shreveport accused of heavy equipment theft in Alexandria
Jason Wade Whitstine and Ashley Simmons
Inmate sought for escape from Grant Parish work detail

Latest News

The Wildcats will enter the season as the 33rd-best team in the country but are receiving three...
LCU football receiving votes in NAIA Top 25 poll for first time in program history
Last season was an abnormality for Marksville, but first-year head coach Josh Harper is looking...
Cenla Summer Camp: Marksville Tigers
Monroe, Rapides Parish schools granted temporary injunction in legal debate with LHSAA over non-select/select
Tioga's Kevin Cook joins Sportsnite to preview Indians' 2023 season.
SPORTSNITE: Tioga’s Kevin Cook previews Indians’ 2023 season