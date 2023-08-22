Cenla Summer Camp: Marksville Tigers

MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - Last season could be described as an abnormality for the Marksville Tigers.

The team went just 1-9 and missed out on the playoffs for the first time since 2008. 2023 will mark the third straight season that the Tigers will have a different head coach calling the plays, but first-year coach Josh Harper believes he has the staff to help Marksville turn the tide.

“Coming in, I think the foundation is here,” said Harper. “I think the work ethic is here. It’s just building the walls of that foundation, getting these guys together and getting them to understand what they are capable of.”

To get back to winning ways, the Marksville Tigers will have to rely on their fountain of youth.

Devin Lavalais started varsity games at quarterback last year as an 8th grader. He returns as a freshman with a year of experience already under his belt and is ready to air it out in a new system.

“He’s so mature beyond his years,” said Harper about his quarterback. “You tend to forget that he’s 15 years old.”

One of Lavalais’ favorite targets happens to be another young athlete heading into his junior season, Elidrick Murray. Harper told News Channel 5 to expect Murray to play “everything” this year for Marksville, including quarterback, running back, receiver, safety and return specialist.

Murray is the Swiss army knife for the Tigers’ team as he accounted for over 1,300 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground.

“I know the team depends on me, so anywhere the coach needs me to play, I will go out there and play,” said Murray. “I go 100 percent and every time I go to the field, I work on everything.”

Marksville will look to bounce back in 2023 and get back into postseason contention. The Tigers will open up the season at home against in-parish rival Avoyelles on Friday, Sept. 1.

