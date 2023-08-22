Colfax man arrested for multiple sex crimes involving children

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Grant Parish man has been arrested for multiple sex crimes involving children.

According to the Louisiana State Police Special Victim’s Unit (LSP SVU), they began an investigation in June involving Earnest Wehunt, Jr., 58, of Colfax, concerning alleged sexual battery of a juvenile and aggravated crimes against nature. It was also discovered that there were more potential victims.

LSP SVU secured an arrest warrant for Wehunt, Jr. for aggravated crimes against nature. He turned himself in at the Grant Parish Detention Facility on July 12. He was booked without incident.

A month later, on August 15, it was learned he committed additional crimes and LSP SVU secured another arrested warrant for aggravated crimes against nature, molestation of a juvenile, and sexual battery (victim under 13).

Wehunt, Jr. again surrendered himself again on August 21 at the Grant Parish Detention Facility, where he was booked without incident.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. 

The Louisiana State Police online reporting system is available to the public through an anonymous reporting form that is submitted to the appropriate investigators.  The form can be found by visiting http://la-safe.org/ and clicking on the “Suspicious Activity” link.

