Coordination to controlled burn: How Kisatchie Natl. Forest fights, protects against wildfires

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - As temperatures continue to rise with no rainfall in sight, prevalent fires have continued to break out across Louisiana. When those fires happen, the U.S. Forest Service is often a part of the response process, coordinating efforts from Louisiana’s Pineville-based Interagency Coordination Center.

The Center provides around-the-clock dispatchers who take calls, arrange resources and personnel to respond to active scenes and keep information about active fires up-to-date. On staff is also a fire management planning specialist who keeps track of changing weather conditions that inform Kisatchie National Forest’s fire response plan.

As of late Sunday, those conditions have resulted in a Red Flag Warning from the National Weather Service. In addition to the record-breaking temperatures scorching land, high winds and low humidity have created the perfect scenario for extreme fire danger.

“With those conditions, if we were to have a fire, a large fire growth would be expected,” explained Doug Currie, forest fire managing officer for Kisatchie.

Josh Bryant, Kisatchie’s fire management planning specialist, has watched conditions become more extreme in the past several weeks.

“The maximum temperature is recorded since 2000, the drought is at the top of the line since 2000, and all of our predictors for fire behavior are at the top of the line since 2000,” explained Bryant. “So, it’s a pretty unprecedented time we’re in now.”

The U.S. Forest Service uses the Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI) to assess an area’s fire risk based on environmental conditions. The maximum rating the index reaches is 800, which is the most at-risk. Current conditions have led to most of Central Louisiana falling within the 700 range. Meanwhile, Natchitoches Parish is rated at 794, only six points away from reaching the maximum rating for fire risk. That rating is easily reflected in numerous fires that have broken out in Natchitoches’ neighbor, Sabine Parish.

Though they have not seen an increase in the number of fires this summer versus an average summer, the deteriorating conditions have led to larger, volatile fires.

”We really haven’t seen an uptick. We’ve just seen a change in the severity,” said Currie. “So, on private timber lands, other private properties. The Sabine fires were an eye-opening example of that.”

The Red Flag Warning has Kisatchie’s five ranger districts concerned.

“There’s no rain in sight. There are still triple digits for the next two weeks out,” said Catahoula District Ranger Todd Sewell. “So, it’s just being as prepared as we can be.”

The Catahoula Ranger District has only seen two fires within two miles of each other so far this summer. The fires broke out on Robb Wallace Road in Bentley, one caused by an abandoned campfire, while the other was possibly the result of a power surge.

While the Catahoula Ranger District counts themselves lucky to only have had two fires so far in the drought, forestry officials credit having prescribed burned, or control burned, 136,000 of Kisatchie’s 600,000 acres for keeping the forest more fire resistant.

“Forest management helps with controlling the wildfires,” said Sewell. “Thinning, harvesting or prescribed fire all goes into helping maintain an eco-system where your fires are not as bad, and it’s better on the local community.”

Controlled burning also reduces the presence of hazardous fuel on the ground that could spark or intensify a fire.

“That’s comforting for us to know that we have that much land treated, and it’s treated that way annually, so there’s a lot of safe options for us when it comes to herding fire on the landscape,” said Currie.

A statewide burn ban remains in effect until further notice. For more information on what is or is not allowed under the burn ban, CLICK HERE.

