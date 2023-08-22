GPSO: Escaped inmate spotted on Hog Island Road

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office said there has been a sighting of an escaped inmate, Jason Whitstine, on Hog Island Road.

GPSO warns that if you live in this area, to please keep your doors locked and remove keys from vehicles and ATVs.

Whitstine was allegedly wearing denim blue jeans and no shirt.

If you see him, please do not approach him, and call 627-3261.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.