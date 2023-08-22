GPSO: Escaped inmate spotted on Hog Island Road

Jail Bars
Jail Bars(Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office said there has been a sighting of an escaped inmate, Jason Whitstine, on Hog Island Road.

GPSO warns that if you live in this area, to please keep your doors locked and remove keys from vehicles and ATVs.

Whitstine was allegedly wearing denim blue jeans and no shirt.

If you see him, please do not approach him, and call 627-3261.

