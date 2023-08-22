Heat leads to 25 deaths in La. since June

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The heat is being blamed for 25 deaths in Louisiana during the months of June, July, and August, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of the 25 deaths, 22 of the victims were male, and three were female, officials said. They added that men are often overrepresented in heat deaths because they are more likely to work outdoors.

“Every life lost to a heat-related cause is tragic, and it is a reminder that excessive heat can carry dangerous health consequences,” said LDH Secretary Stephen Russo. “It is critical that everyone in Louisiana take precautions during extreme heat events, especially workers in physically demanding occupations who are frequently outdoors.”

RELATED: State of Emergency declared in Louisiana due to extreme heat

In response to the ongoing heat, Louisiana health leaders said they plan to launch a dashboard to display heat-related deaths in the state. The dashboard will be updated weekly.

The Louisiana Department of Health released the below reminders to stay safe in the heat:

Extreme heat is dangerous. Exposure to heat greater than or equal to 95 degrees can lead to heat stress, resulting in heat-related illness. Heat stress and heat-related illness occur when the body cannot cool itself enough to maintain a healthy temperature.

Heat stress can be fatal. In Louisiana, heat was the most common cause of death during hurricanes Delta, Zeta, Laura, and Ida. Of the 65 deaths attributed to the four storms collectively, 23 were due to extreme heat.

Know what to do about heat exhaustion. Heat exhaustion symptoms can include muscle pain or spasms; cold, pale, clammy skin; tiredness or weakness and dizziness; and headache and fainting. Move to a cool place and loosen your clothes, put a cool, wet cloth on your body, or take a cool bath. Sip on water, and seek medical attention if you’re throwing up and/or if your symptoms last longer than an hour.

Know what to do about heat stroke. Heat stroke symptoms can include a high body temperature (103F or higher); hot, red, dry, or damp skin; fast, strong pulse; headache and dizziness; nausea and confusion; and loss of consciousness (passing out). Call 911 right away: Heat stroke is a medical emergency. Move to a cool place and loosen your clothes, put a cool, wet cloth on your body, or take a cool bath. Do not drink anything.

Be aware of your risk. Groups at higher risk of heat-related illness include: Outdoor workers Individuals with heart, lung and/or kidney disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, and obesity Pregnant women Older adults Athletes Young children

Air conditioning is the strongest protection against heat-related illness. Exposure to air conditioning even for a few hours a day will reduce the risk of health-related illness. If your air conditioning is not working, go to a public place with electricity, like a library or mall, or local heat-relief shelters. Follow the news and social media, including LDH and local health departments, for locations.

Drink plenty of fluids. Don’t wait until you’re thirsty. Avoid alcohol, caffeine, and sugary drinks.

Stay in the shade.

Limit outdoor activity to morning and evening hours.

Check on people who live alone, especially the elderly.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.