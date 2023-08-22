La. DOTD reminds drivers to avoid inadvertent fires

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - As the dry and extremely hot weather continues, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (La. DOTD) reminds drivers that the statewide burn ban is still in place.

“It’s very important that our drivers, our motorists, all of our road users, pedestrians, bicyclists, all of those who use all types of our infrastructure, are safe in any given time in any given day,” said Erin Buchanan, the public information officer for La. DOTD.

DOTD advises drivers to avoid inadvertent fires, as any little spark off of a cigarette or a safety chain can cause serious damage if ignited. Buchanan said you might not realize what damage can come from a small action like tossing a cigarette out the window.

“It only takes one spark to start a fire,” Buchanan said. “You might think tossing your cigarette out there, what’s one cigarette gonna do? In reality, if you hit at the right time, you got that one spark that’s gonna cause that fire, that’s all it’s gonna take.”

Louisiana drivers can avoid accidental fires by not discarding cigarettes, inspecting safety chains on their vehicles and ensuring proper connections of those chains before hitting the road.

Ashley Rodrigue with the Louisiana Fire Marshall said the burn ban in place is absolutely necessary and wants the public to stop doing anything that involves fire.

“We need you to help spread the word about the burn ban, we need you to cooperate with the burn ban, but also be considerate of some of the activities that we do that we may not think of that can cause a burn problem,” Rodrigue said.

The state is still under a state of emergency due to the hot and dry weather and a statewide burn ban will continue to be in place.

“It will be staying in effect until the conditions change, and we’re doing this for each other and our firefighters,” Rodrigue said.

