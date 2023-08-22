LCU football receiving votes in NAIA Top 25 poll for first time in program history

By Dylan Domangue
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - During Louisiana Christian’s six-game winning streak to end the 2022 season, the Wildcats gained plenty of national recognition, especially after beating two ranked teams on that stretch.

That momentum has carried over into 2023 as for the first time in school history, LCU is receiving votes in the NAIA Top 25 poll. The Wildcats will enter the season as the 33rd-best team in the country but are receiving three votes to be nationally ranked.

Coach Drew Maddox is entering his fourth season in Pineville hoping to bring LCU its first winning season since 2014 and first conference championship in program history.

The other schools from the Sooner Athletic Conference to be nationally ranked are #17 Ottawa (Arizona) and #21 Texas Wesleyan. The Wildcats will face both Ottawa and Texas Wesleyan on the road in 2023 in the back half of the season.

