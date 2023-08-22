Power outage impacting thousands in EBR; LSU cancels some classes

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - According to Entergy Louisiana’s power outage map, thousands of customers in East Baton Rouge Parish experienced a power outage Tuesday morning.

The outage map shows nearly 4,500 customers without electricity.

Most of the outages were reported in the 70802 zip code, as well as the 70808 zip code.

The outage was reported just before 7 a.m. Entergy gave an estimated restoration time of 9:30 a.m.

A spokesman for Entergy said a transmission source was lost, causing the outage. The crew is developing a plan to quickly and safely power.

LSU announced power is out across campus. Classes will be canceled until 10:30 a.m. The school says it is working on an estimated time of restoration.

LSU - Power outage across campus. Classes are cancelled until 10:30AM. — LSU (@LSU) August 22, 2023

University Lab School announced classes will be canceled on Tuesday due to the outage.

University Lab School: School is cancelled today. If you are on campus, please make your way to one of the student pick up locations and help manage students. https://t.co/40oeFCIZUK — Kevin R. George (@UHIGHDIRECTOR) August 22, 2023

