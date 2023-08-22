Tremaine Veal changes plea during jury selection

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Tremaine Veal, 21, of Alexandria has changed his plea in the middle of jury selection for his second-degree murder trial.

Veal was charged in connection to the January 11, 2022, deadly shooting of Deven Brooks, 27, of Ball.

Veal pleaded guilty to the lesser charges of manslaughter and armed robbery. He received 40 years on the manslaughter charge and 60 on the armed robbery charge to be served consecutive and without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence. Both are designated as crimes of violence

Brooks’ body was found on the edge of the Red River in Alexandria. Police said he had been shot in the head and his body was bound with cables, zip ties and Gorilla tape. He had been reported as a possible kidnapping victim to the Ball Police Department two days before his body was found.

Two others were convicted of second-degree murder in connection with the case: Jamaria Randle and her husband, Terrance Lavalais. Veal is Randle’s cousin.

Prosecutors said Randle, who was once in a brief relationship with Brooks, hatched a plot involving the other two to rob Brooks. That plot evolved into the trio taking Brooks to the levee where he was bound, shot and thrown down the levee.

The case was prosecuted by assistant district attorneys Lea Hall and Brian Cespiva. Veal was represented by Phillip Robinson. Judge Greg Beard presided.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.