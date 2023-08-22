YWCA asking for nominations for ‘Decades of Women’ event

Decades of Women
By YWCA of Alexandria-Pineville
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The following has been provided by the YWCA of Alexandria-Pineville:

The YWCA of Alexandria’s annual Decades of Women Luncheon honors six local women, one from each decade ranging anywhere from 20′s to 80′s+, who have displayed community excellence and achievement. Each candidate is nominated by members of the community and is selected by the YWCA Board of Directors.

The YWCA is accepting nominations until Monday, September 22. Nomination forms can be found on the YWCA’s website, ywcaalexandria.org.

2023 Honorees will be announced in early October and celebrated at an Awards Luncheon on Thursday, November 2 at Alexandria Convention Hall. The Awards Luncheon will be open to the public with a limited amount of tickets for $50.

