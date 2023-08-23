1 person injured in Railroad Avenue shooting

The shooting happened near 67th and Glendale avenues.
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department (APD) is investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday morning (August 23) around 1:20 a.m. in the 1000 block of Railroad Avenue.

APD said a residence had been shot several times. One person inside had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident or any other type of crime in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at the phone number (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559.  You may also email information to detectives at:  APD-Detectives@cityofalex.com

