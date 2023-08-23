Alexandria City Council votes down utility disconnect ordinance

The Alexandria City Council voted down an ordinance that would have set regulations for when...
The Alexandria City Council voted down an ordinance that would have set regulations for when utility services cannot be disconnected.
By Alex Orenczuk and Dylan Domangue
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - In a 4-2 vote with one abstained, the Alexandria City Council voted down an ordinance that would have set restrictions for when the City of Alexandria cannot disconnect utility services to customers.

The ordinance would have set regulations for when utility service cannot be disconnected in extreme weather conditions, mirroring a guideline that utility companies regulated by the Louisiana Public Service Commission like Cleco must follow. Under that ordinance, LPSC-regulated companies are banned from cutting off utilities when a heat advisory is issued.

The ordinance was proposed after a KALB investigation revealed that the Alexandria Utility Department turned off utility service to multiple customers who were behind on their bills on June 26, the same day a heat advisory was issued for Rapides Parish.

The votes were as follows:

Yes:

  • Cynthia Perry (District 3)
  • Reddex Washington (District 1)

No:

  • Lizzie Felter (District 4)
  • Jim Villard (At-Large)
  • Lee Rubin - (At-Large)
  • Chuck Fowler - (District 5)

Abstained:

  • Gary Johnson (District 2)

As it stands, there are no regulations that the Alexandria Utility Department must follow as it relates to utility disconnections in extreme weather conditions.

