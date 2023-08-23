Avoyelles authorities investigating Marksville High, Elementary bomb threat

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Authorities in Avoyelles Parish are investigating a bomb threat to Marksville High School and Marksville Elementary School that occurred on August 22.

The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office said a Marksville police officer received a report about the threat around 8:15 a.m. on that day.

Law enforcement agencies were immediately notified and contacted to respond to the schools to ensure the safety of the children and teachers.

APSO coordinated with Marksville PD, the Louisiana State Police and the Avoyelles Parish School Board. APSO, Marksville PD, Louisiana State Police and Tunica-Biloxi Tribal Police responded to the scene.

Both schools were completely evacuated.

A subsequent search of the schools was conducted by APSO, Marksville PD and the Tunica-Biloxi Tribal Police K-9. APSO has also requested the assistance of the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office and the Department of Homeland Security.

The multi-agency investigation is ongoing to identify the perpetrators.

